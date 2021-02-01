RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on February 1, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This is the Company’s 308th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.