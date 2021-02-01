 

Integer Appoints Sheila Antrum, Cheryl Capps and Tyrone Jeffers to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 23:12  |  33   |   |   

~ New Directors Bring Strong Manufacturing and Healthcare Experience to Integer Board ~

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, today announced that it has elected Sheila Antrum, Cheryl Capps and Alvin (Tyrone) Jeffers to its Board of Directors.

“Integer’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it encompasses the appropriate skills, background and diverse perspectives necessary to drive growth for Integer’s shareholders,” said Bill Sanford, Integer Chairman of the Board. “We’re fortunate to be gaining the collective counsel and combined experience in medical operations, supply chain, manufacturing, and research and development that Sheila, Cheryl and Tyrone bring to our Board.”

“The management team and I look forward to partnering with Sheila, Cheryl and Tyrone as we execute our strategy to deliver sustained outperformance,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO. “Each new director brings relevant manufacturing or industry experience and diversity of thought that will contribute to both the strategy and culture of Integer.”

Sheila Antrum, 62, joins Integer’s Board as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation and Organization Committee. She brings more than 40 years of experience delivering medical operations and oversight of clinical services across multiple facilities to the Integer Board. She is currently senior vice president and chief operating officer at UCSF Health, the health system and umbrella brand for the clinical enterprise of the University of California San Francisco. She also serves as the president of adult services at UCSF Health.

Cheryl C. Capps, 59, joins the Integer Board of Directors as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Technology Strategy Committee. She brings more than 35 years of diverse leadership experience in manufacturing, supply chain, research and development, quality, strategy and business management. She is currently senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Corning Inc., one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, based in Corning, N.Y.

Alvin (Tyrone) Jeffers, 47, joins Integer’s Board as a member of the Audit Committee and Technology Strategy Committee. He brings more than 24 years of extensive knowledge in manufacturing and supply chain, coupled with experience in helping organizations navigate cultural change. He is currently vice president, global manufacturing and supply chain for SPX FLOW, Inc., a Charlotte, N.C.-based company that innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value process solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining diverse communities. He also serves as chairman of the engineering advisory board at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University’s College of Engineering.

About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

 
Investor Relations
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809
 
Media Relations
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integer Appoints Sheila Antrum, Cheryl Capps and Tyrone Jeffers to Board of Directors ~ New Directors Bring Strong Manufacturing and Healthcare Experience to Integer Board ~PLANO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus