R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 18

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 before market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



R1’s management team will host a conference call on February 18 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 833-968-2190 (778-560-2796 outside the U.S. and Canada), using conference code number 4286987. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.