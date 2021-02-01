The Onex Group to Invest in K-12 Industry Leader Weld North Education

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weld North Education (“WNE”) and Onex Corporation (“Onex”)(TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V, Onex’ $7.2 billion fund, and certain co-investors, including Onex (the “Onex Group”), have agreed to make a significant investment in WNE, in partnership with the management team and the company’s existing investor, Silver Lake.

WNE is the leading K-12 digital curriculum company in the U.S., focused on unlocking the power of innovative technologies for learning, serving ten million students and seven thousand school districts with a comprehensive array of digital first curriculum solutions and services.

Jonathan Grayer, Chairman and CEO of Weld North Education stated, “Since we launched Weld North Education in 2010, our unwavering commitment remains the same: to deliver products, capabilities and solutions that transform how teachers teach and how students learn by enabling the power of data-driven instruction. As the leader in K-12 digital curriculum, we are proud of our work this past year in supporting schools, teachers and students during this unprecedented period of upheaval caused by the pandemic and we are privileged to be valued partners with administrators, teachers and students in harnessing technology to enhance the learning experience and improve outcomes, both today and tomorrow.”

“We are delighted to partner with Jonathan, the team at Weld North Education and Silver Lake to invest in the future of transforming education. We have hands-on knowledge of the benefits of increased technology usage in K-12 education and are excited about Weld North Education’s commitment to improving student outcomes through a digital-first learning experience that gives teachers the tools they need,” said Laurence Goldberg, an Onex Managing Director.

“We are excited to welcome the Onex team as our new partners at Weld North Education. Onex shares our passion for education technology and has an impressive track record investing behind industries undergoing transformation. Since the time we first invested three years ago, we have never been more enthusiastic about Weld North Education’s future and we look forward to working closely with Onex and Jonathan for years to come,” said Silver Lake Managing Director Jonathan Durham.