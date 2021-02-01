Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2021 financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 8889146. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.