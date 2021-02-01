 

Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2021 financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 8889146. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through February 15, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 8889146. The webcast replay will be available on the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com




Wertpapier


