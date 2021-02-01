 

Cancer Genetics Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 23:16  |  36   |   |   

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of approximately $10.0 million through the issuance of an aggregate 2,758,624 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 2,758,624 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $3.625 per share of common stock and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $3.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five and one-half years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. The net proceeds are also expected to be available to the combined company once the previously announced merger with StemoniX closes, which is subject to stockholder approval.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors by 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on February 2, 2021 and to use its best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 90 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cancer Genetics Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced the closing of its previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus