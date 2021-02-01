 

AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 16, 2021 and Host Conference Call on February 17

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

As previously disclosed, this financial reporting will reflect a modified presentation of segment results. A financial supplement providing revised historical segment results for 2018 through the third quarter of 2020 and Form 8-K are available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.



Wertpapier


