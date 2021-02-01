 

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces Contract to Supply Five Miles of Subsea Insulated Pipe

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced that it has been awarded a contract from LLOG Exploration Offshore to supply over five miles of subsea insulation for tiebacks in the Dome Patrol Field in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract scope awarded to Perma-Pipe covers overseeing engineering support, pipe coating, and supplying insulation for the pipelines. The project will utilize FLOW–THERM (formerly Auto-Therm), a glass syntactic polyurethane (GSPU) that is Perma-Pipe's most popular thermal insulation product suitable for deepwater and temperatures up to 226 °F (108 °C).

FLOW-THERM is highly efficient, cost-effective, and has excellent compressive resistance when used on subsea flowlines, risers, field joints, and equipment, including jumpers, pipeline end terminations (PLETs), pipeline end manifolds (PLEMs), inline structures shrouds, and doghouses for deep and ultra-deepwater requirements.

Scott James, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s Americas region states, "Perma-Pipe has been a long-term and valued supplier of FLOW-THERM to many customers and projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This latest project demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers in this market.”

David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, "Our diverse group of products have broad applications that have proven to address customer needs. We are confident in our ability to continue to provide these quality products and in serving our customers’ expectations during these challenging times.”

The project will be executed at our New Iberia, Louisiana facility with delivery expected in June 2021.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.



