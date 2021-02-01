 

IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2021 first quarter results before the market opens on Friday, February 5, 2021.

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500




