Assure Holdings Adds New Surgeons to its Platform in Arizona

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Arizona and are confident in our ability to take advantage of sizeable business development opportunities in the state,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Phoenix is an important emerging market for Assure as we extend our brand awareness in Arizona.”

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“ IONM” ), has added new surgeons to its platform in Arizona (the “ Agreement ”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM for four hospitals serving residents in the Phoenix metro area.

The Arizona surgeons added to Assure’s platform perform approximately 1,000 orthopedic spine cases per year.

Company Announces Grant of Options

Pursuant to Assure’s Stock Option Plan (the “SOP”), the Company will grant 1,620,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. All of the above Options will have an exercise price of US$1.06 per share (equivalent to C$1.36) and will vest as follows: 20% will vest immediately upon the date of grant (“Grant Date”) and one sixth of the balance will vest in equal amounts every six (6) months thereafter. Such options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the Grant Date.

All options are subject to the terms of the SOP, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and will be subject to a four months plus one day hold period from the date of issuance. The issuance is subject to Exchange approval.

Farlinger added, “The robust growth Assure has generated is the result of a huge effort by every member of our team. After performing approximately 1,600 procedures in 2017, we expanded our scale to nearly 10,000 cases in 2020. As we pursue our goal of growing our case volume by at least 40% in 2021, we want each team member to have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.”

Farlinger concluded, “The option grant not only will help Assure retain its talent, but is also a significant differentiator from our industry peers."

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.