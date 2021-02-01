 

Assure Holdings Adds New Surgeons to its Platform in Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 23:30  |  70   |   |   

Company Announces Grant of Options Under Stock Option Plan

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has added new surgeons to its platform in Arizona (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM for four hospitals serving residents in the Phoenix metro area.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Arizona and are confident in our ability to take advantage of sizeable business development opportunities in the state,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Phoenix is an important emerging market for Assure as we extend our brand awareness in Arizona.”

The Arizona surgeons added to Assure’s platform perform approximately 1,000 orthopedic spine cases per year.

Company Announces Grant of Options
Pursuant to Assure’s Stock Option Plan (the “SOP”), the Company will grant 1,620,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. All of the above Options will have an exercise price of US$1.06 per share (equivalent to C$1.36) and will vest as follows: 20% will vest immediately upon the date of grant (“Grant Date”) and one sixth of the balance will vest in equal amounts every six (6) months thereafter. Such options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the Grant Date.

All options are subject to the terms of the SOP, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and will be subject to a four months plus one day hold period from the date of issuance. The issuance is subject to Exchange approval.

Farlinger added, “The robust growth Assure has generated is the result of a huge effort by every member of our team. After performing approximately 1,600 procedures in 2017, we expanded our scale to nearly 10,000 cases in 2020. As we pursue our goal of growing our case volume by at least 40% in 2021, we want each team member to have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.”

Farlinger concluded, “The option grant not only will help Assure retain its talent, but is also a significant differentiator from our industry peers."

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assure Holdings Adds New Surgeons to its Platform in Arizona Company Announces Grant of Options Under Stock Option PlanDENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Assure Sets Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in Full-Year, Fourth Quarter 2020
06.01.21
Assure Provides Update on Credit Facility
04.01.21
Assure Holdings Announces Filing of S-1 Resale Registration Statement