aelf Mainnet’s Full Function Tryout will Bring the Maximum of $200,000 USD Prizes including ELF Mainnet Token, Tesla Car, iPhone 12 and PS5, etc

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Before token swap, aelf will carry out the mainnet's full function tryout for the community. Participants will have a chance to win prizes worth $200,000 USD, including 200,000 ELF (Mainnet Token), 600,000 ERC20 ELF Token, a Tesla car, iPhone 12, PS5 and a lot more!

Users who participate in staking will receive earnings. Users will get ELF Token (Mainnet Token) and LOT Token (Lucky Draw) for the tryout by staking. This is also a large trial run before the mainnet token swap, which can avoid unnecessary problems and losses and ensure the security of the future mainnet token swap.

Campaign Schedule

The campaign is divided into 3 phases

  • Phase Ⅰ: Staking

Time: 18:00, February 3–18:00, March 5 (SGT)

  • Phase Ⅱ: Full Function Tryout for Community

Time: 12:00, February 4–18:00, March 3 (SGT)

  • Phase Ⅲ: Divvy up the Prize Pool

Time: March 3 18:00 — March 5 18:00 (SGT)

Rules

This campaign includes 5 parts:

  • Staking
  • Daily Task
  • Lucky Draw
  • Lucky Box
  • Divvy up the Prize Pool

1. Stake and get returns

Users need to stake the ERC20-ELF token to join this campaign. The pre-staking will be starting from 18:00 (SGT) on February 3rd. The total staking period will last 30 days. Participants can receive ELF (mainnet token) at the ratio of 400:1 by staking. At the end of the staking period, users can manually redeem their staked ERC-20 ELF. To fully try out the mainnet functions, aelf team recommend the staking amount to be greater than 1000 ELF (≥1000 ELF).

In addition, no matter how many tokens were staked, users can get the LOT token at the ratio of 1:1. The LOT Token can be used to participate in the Lucky Draw, divvying up the prize pools and the Lucky Box Game. The ELF Token (mainnet token) and LOT token can be collected manually from the campaign page, with a delay of up to 10 minutes.

2. Daily Tasks

During this campaign (12:00, February 4–18:00, March 3), users can get extra LOT tokens to participate in the lucky draw after completing daily tasks. The available functions include the same-chain transfer, cross-chain transfer, resource token trading, etc.

Wallet transfer function:

Same-chain transfer: 100 LOT /day

Cross-chain transfer: 100 LOT /day

Trade Resource token (buying and selling): 100 LOT/day

