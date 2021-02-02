 

Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 00:13  |  36   |   |   

  • Rigorous, in-depth third-party certification process ensures user experience meets all Microsoft-defined quality and security parameters

MELBOURNE, Australia, and DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber today announced that it is among the first Unified Cloud Call Recording solutions to achieve compliance call recording certification for Microsoft Teams. To be certified under the Microsoft program, companies are required to submit their solutions for rigorous third-party approved testing for quality assurance, performance within the Microsoft Azure environment, interoperability and compatibility with the Teams user experience, security and compliance, marketing and customer support.

Achieving Teams Certification for the Dubber Unified Call Recording (UCR) solution means service provider partners, channel partners and enterprises are ensured of a trusted solution that has met the highest levels of testing for the Teams platform. Spanning several months of rigorous testing, Dubber's solution met and, in many instances, exceeded the parameters of the certification process for voice, video, and screen share. As a part of the certification process, Dubber will also be included in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace for compliance.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams Certification for Compliance is a significant first for Dubber and our partners. Successfully completing this rigorous level of testing, our service provider partners and enterprise users can be confident the Dubber platform will meet their requirements for security and compliance call recording on the Teams environment. The Teams compliance certification is especially significant for our customers in the banking, government, insurance, and financial services environments who are often under legal mandates to record and store call recordings. With Dubber, they can eliminate costly on premises and cap-ex intensive solutions and meet their obligations for Teams users in call center, branch and work-from-home environments simply, easily and with confidence," said Adrian Di Pietrantonio, EVP, Global Platforms & Partnerships, Dubber.

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. said, "Our partners are an essential part of meeting our customers' communication and collaboration needs with Microsoft Teams.  We are pleased to have Dubber successfully complete the Teams compliance recording certification process.  This can help their customers – especially in the financial services sector – stay compliant and meet their call recording obligations for calls placed in Teams."

Background:

As a part of the certification process, Dubber is listed in the AppSource Marketplace here:

https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/dubbercorp1603082091027.dubber01?src=wnblogjan2018&tab=Overview

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, productivity and more from any endpoint. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on premise hardware, ties to specific applications or costly and limited storage.

Dubber on Microsoft URL: https://www.dubber.net/microsoft-teams-customer/

Reseller URL: https://www.dubber.net/microsoft-teams-reseller



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams Rigorous, in-depth third-party certification process ensures user experience meets all Microsoft-defined quality and security parameters MELBOURNE, Australia, and DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dubber today announced that it is among …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise ...(1) 
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Electric Drive Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting ...
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Roar BidCo AB publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its cash offer to the ...
Wood Vinegar Market to Garner $6.4 Million, Globally, By 2027 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants
Esinsa - A Seamless Match in the Iberian Market
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods