Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, announced today it has elected to exercise its right under the terms of a warrant indenture dated June 29, 2020 (the “Warrant Indenture”) between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the “Warrant Agent”) to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) issued on June 29, 2020 to investors in Perimeter’s private placement financing of units completed on that day (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.00.

The expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on March 8, 2021. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after 4:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on March 8, 2021 will be cancelled and will thereafter be of no force or effect.

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, the Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days following delivery of an Acceleration Notice (as described in the Warrant Indenture) if, the 15-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) equals or exceeds $3.00. The Company calculates that, between January 11, 2021 and January 29, 2021, the 15-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV was $3.0860.

The Company calculated the 15-day volume-weighted average trading price for the period using the daily volume and VWAP of the Common Shares calculated by the Exchange to determine that the Acceleration Event had occurred. More information on the trading and price history of the Common Shares can be found at the following web link: https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/PINK.

If you hold Warrants, in order to exercise your Warrants prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on March 8, 2021 you must complete and deliver to the Warrant Agent the Exercise Form attached to the Warrant Certificate along with a certified cheque, bank draft or money order payable to or to the order of the Company for the aggregate exercise price of the Warrants. The address of the Warrant Agent for the exercise of your Warrants is:

