 

Aurcana Closes Previously Announced Non-brokered Private Placement for a Total of C$33,406,363 With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 00:00  |  52   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that the previously announced (January 6, 2021 and January 27, 2021) private placement offering (the “Private Placement”) of units has closed. Aurcana closed on the sale of 33,406,363 Units for gross proceeds of C$33,406,363. Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. participated with a lead order of C$5.0 million, marking Palisades Goldcorp’s 4th participation as an Aurcana lead order since February 2020.

Each unit (“Unit”) is priced at C$1.00 and consists of one common share of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$1.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company’s wholly owned Revenue Virginius (RV) Mine and will also support the examination of value creation opportunities on multiple fronts. Areas of focus will include the growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to scale up future production volumes, as well as opportunities for strategic consolidation in the RV Mine district. Net proceeds will also be used for working capital and general and administrative expenses, including but not limited to potential opportunities to accelerate its wholly owned Shafter Project.

The Company paid an aggregate of C$895,200 in finder’s fees and issued an aggregate of 886,530 agent’s Units, as well as 1,612,770 agent’s warrants, (“Agent’s Warrants”) with each Agent’s Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement Common Shares and the Warrants (and any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Warrants, as applicable) are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 28, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurcana Closes Previously Announced Non-brokered Private Placement for a Total of C$33,406,363 With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus