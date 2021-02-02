United Fire Group, Inc. Chairman of the Board Jack B. Evans to Retire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jack B. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") announced he will retire from the Board effective immediately following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. Mr. Evans' resignation is in compliance with UFG's bylaws, which state that "every director shall submit his or her resignation not later than the first day of February after the director attains age 72."



"It has been a privilege to have Jack serve on our board of directors for the past 26 years, including 12 years as our chairman and 12 years as our vice chairman," said UFG President and CEO Randy Ramlo. "Jack dutifully took over as chairman after the unexpected passing of Scotty McIntyre Jr. in 2009 and we have benefited greatly from his leadership since that time. He is a man of impeccable integrity who always leads by example. As our chairman, he has fostered strong working relationships within our board, as well as between our board and management teams—understanding and balancing our differing roles to best serve all UFG stakeholders.