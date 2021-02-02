Churchill Downs Incorporated 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 1096578 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021.