 

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of December 2020

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of December 31, 2020 was $21.44. The NAV was down $0.13 or less than 1% as compared to the prior month-end.

This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended December 31, 2020. We advise you that our audited NAV per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020 will be released as part of our normal quarterly earnings reporting process and may differ materially from this estimated NAV.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle Financial will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
212-468-5441




