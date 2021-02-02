 

Novavax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Data at New York Academy of Science

02.02.2021, 01:32  |  49   |   |   

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Gregory M. Glenn, M.D, President of Research & Development, will present on NVX-CoV2373, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, at The New York Academy of Science (NYAS) event, ‘The Quest for a COVID-19 Vaccine.’

Webinar details are as follows:

Presentation title: Efficacy Data Updates from Novavax’ Protein-based Vaccine Candidate
Date: February 2, 2021
Time: 4:00 pm ET
Presenter: Dr. Glenn

Novavax announced interim data last week on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate that demonstrated efficacy of 89.3% in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial taking place in the United Kingdom (UK). The data from this UK Phase 3 trial and a South Africa Phase 2b study were the first to demonstrate clinical efficacy against newer circulating UK and South Africa COVID-19 variants.

To register for the webinar please visit the NYAS website. Presentation slides will be posted to the company’s website following the presentation here.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is adjuvanted with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that block binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. It was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody response numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase 1/2 clinical testing. NVX-CoV2373 is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K that completed enrollment in November and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August: A Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.

