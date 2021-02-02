 

CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients" and Announce Today's Global Release of the "R Plus Health" Free App

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 02:00  |  36   |   |   

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF PharmTech, Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in China specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases. Chengdu Shangyi Information Technology Co., Ltd is a professional IT service company in the healthcare industry in China.

CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the

In April 2020, CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi launched the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients". Under the guidance of Professor Li Jian'an, a member of the American Academy of Medical Sciences and Director of the Rehabilitation Medical Center of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, they successfully conducted studies of discharged Covid-19 patients using sports rehabilitation remote monitoring by "R Plus Health" App.

The clinical results exceeded everyone's expectations. Professor Li Jian'an concluded that the effect of sports rehabilitation monitoring for patients using the App was comparable to the effect from care given patients in the "Mobile Cabin Hospital" in Wuhan. The companies jointly launch the free "R Plus Health" App globally today.

The App is the world's clinically proven and effective, home-based rehabilitation treatment for Covid-19 patients. It is the first "patented digital therapy" approved by the NMPA(National Medical Products Administration). The main function of the App is its remote intelligent cardiopulmonary/muscle/nutrition assessment, combining the wearable equipment with prepackaged medicinal supplements.

The App will assist in improving the cardiopulmonary endurance and immunity of Covid-19 patients, susceptible populations, high-risk contacts, elderly people and children with poor immunity. Once users register, the App carries out intelligent assessments including questionnaires, and cardiopulmonary endurance and body function tests. After an evaluation, users can access a personalized exercise program including sports type, intensity, length of time and frequency. Users simply need to follow the sports training videos and do the exercises. The effect will be enhanced if the App is connected to intelligent equipment.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, more than 100 million people have been diagnosed worldwide, and the number of infected individuals is increasing rapidly. It has become a global pandemic. Join the "R Plus Health" App to enhance physical fitness, improve immunity and fight against the coronavirus.

How to download:
1. Search for "R Plus Health" App in the Apple Store or Google Play
2. Click the link: https://download.rplushealth.cn/app/patient 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430351/1.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients" and Announce Today's Global Release of the "R Plus Health" Free App SUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CF PharmTech, Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in China specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases. Chengdu Shangyi Information Technology Co., Ltd is a professional IT service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise ...(1) 
Electric Drive Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
AppGallery Users Amongst the First to Play Save Eddy Smile Globally
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Roar BidCo AB publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its cash offer to the ...
Wood Vinegar Market to Garner $6.4 Million, Globally, By 2027 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants
Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods