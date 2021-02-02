 

FMO Provides Additional Information About Income Tax Accrual Adjustment

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (“FMO” or the “Fund”) and its investment adviser, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”), today provided additional information regarding the Fund’s recent tax accrual adjustment.  

As disclosed in the Fund’s December 28, 2020 press release, the Fund, on that date, adjusted the commencement date of the accruals for estimated federal and state income tax expenses resulting from the application of income tax recapture rules to its sales of certain MLP energy infrastructure investments that occurred in the first and second quarters of 2020 from November 13, 2020 to March 6, 2020.

Also on December 28, 2020, the Fund announced and commenced a review of its application of the income tax recapture rules in prior years and the impact on prior years’ financial statements and tax return filings. In the course of its review, the Fund determined it was appropriate to reduce the estimated tax liability that was announced and recorded on November 13, 2020 to reflect certain reclassifications of income and related changes in the Fund’s tax liabilities beginning as of March 6, 2020. These adjustments increased the Fund’s NAV by $0.93 on February 1, 2021, resulting in a NAV of $8.95.

In addition to its review of its application of the income tax recapture rules in prior years, the Fund has modified its application of the income tax recapture rules to all current and future sales of its MLP investments. The Fund generally will accrue an estimated tax liability for the tax expense associated with the Fund’s share of an MLP investment’s estimated taxable income within a reasonable period of time following the sale of such MLP investment. The amount and timing of the accrual of such estimated tax liabilities could be affected by a variety of circumstances affecting the Fund. The accrual of any such estimated tax liability will reduce the Fund’s NAV, possibly to a material extent.

The Fund will reflect the adjustments that have been made to date, including the related effect on the Fund’s NAV, in the financial statements comprising its annual report for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the end of February 2021. As a result of the adjustments and upon the recommendation of management, the Fund’s Audit Committee has determined that the information reported in the Fund’s semi-annual report for the six-month period ended May 31, 2020 should no longer be relied upon. The Fund intends to restate and reissue the semi-annual report for the six-month period ended May 31, 2020 as soon as practicable. The restated financial information will replace and supersede the previously-filed semi-annual report.   

