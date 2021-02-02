Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at January 31, 2021
HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities
and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of January 31, 2021.
As of January 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $366 million and its net asset value per share was $7.74. As of January 31, 2021, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 469% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 373%.
|Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|January 31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|490.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1.9
|Receivable for securities sold
|7.7
|Accrued income
|2.0
|Other assets
|1.4
|Total assets
|503.6
|Credit facility
|22.0
|Notes
|84.5
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.3
|)
|Preferred stock
|27.5
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(0.2
|)
|Total leverage
|133.5
|Payable for capital shares purchased
|-
|Payable for securities purchased
|2.0
|Other liabilities
|2.6
|Total liabilities
|4.6
|Net assets
|$
|365.5
|
