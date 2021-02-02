 

Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of January 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 04:28  |  56   |   |   

Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $499.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $340.0 million, or $28.50 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 433 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 336 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

441.9

$

37.06

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.2

 

0.02

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.9

 

0.07

Income Tax Receivable

 

52.1

 

4.36

Other Assets

 

3.9

 

0.33

Total Assets

 

499.0

 

41.84

 

Short-Term Borrowings

 

23.8

 

2.00

Senior Notes

 

87.9

 

7.37

Preferred Stock

 

32.3

 

2.71

Total Leverage

 

144.0

 

12.08

 

Other Liabilities

 

1.6

 

0.14

Current Tax Liability

 

13.4

 

1.12

Net Assets

$

340.0

$

28.50

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $249.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $168.7 million, or $29.89 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 402 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 334 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

246.8

$

43.74

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.3

 

0.05

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.3

 

0.05

Other Assets

 

2.2

 

0.40

Total Assets

 

249.6

 

44.24

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowings

 

44.6

 

7.90

Senior Notes

 

15.3

 

2.71

Preferred Stock

 

12.2

 

2.17

Total Leverage

 

72.1

 

12.78

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.9

 

0.17

Current Tax Liability

 

7.9

 

1.40

Net Assets

$

168.7

$

29.89

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $72.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $51.7 million, or $22.21 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 500 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 351 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

71.1

$

30.55

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.8

 

0.35

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.1

 

0.05

Other Assets

 

0.6

 

0.26

Total Assets

 

72.6

 

31.21

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

14.5

 

6.21

Preferred Stock

 

6.1

 

2.62

Total Leverage

 

20.6

 

8.83

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.3

 

0.17

Net Assets

$

51.7

$

22.21

2.33 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $2.8 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through March 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 177,268 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.875 and an average discount to NAV of 21.8%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $38.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $34.0 million, or $18.39 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 807 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

38.5

$

20.86

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.3

 

0.18

Other Assets

 

0.1

 

0.05

Total Assets

 

38.9

 

21.09

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

4.8

 

2.60

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.1

 

0.10

Net Assets

$

34.0

$

18.39

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $120.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $95.0 million, or $14.06 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 482 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

118.7

$

17.56

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.3

 

0.04

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.2

 

0.03

Other Assets

 

1.1

 

0.17

Total Assets

 

120.3

 

17.80

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

24.9

 

3.68

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.4

 

0.06

Net Assets

$

95.0

$

14.06

6.76 million common shares currently outstanding.

TPZ has completed approximately $2.1 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 193,157 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.611 and an average discount to NAV of 20.6%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $259.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $224.1 million, or $16.61 per share.

As of January 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 870 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

250.5

$

18.57

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

2.7

 

0.20

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

3.4

 

0.25

Other Assets

 

3.3

 

0.24

Total Assets

 

259.9

 

19.26

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

29.1

 

2.16

 

 

 

Payable for Investments Purchased

 

5.9

 

0.44

Other Liabilities

 

0.8

 

0.05

Net Assets

$

224.1

$

16.61

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of January 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of January 31, 2021, the …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
29.01.21
Tortoise Announces 2020 Closed-End Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions and Release of Combined Annual Report
08.01.21
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation
05.01.21
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of December 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF