EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $100.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, EyePoint granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,365,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

EyePoint intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the advancement of EYP-1901 for wet AMD, for pipeline and commercial programs, and for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252170) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 15, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 25, 2021.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.