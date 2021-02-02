 

Li Auto Inc. Announces January 2021 Delivery Update and New Research and Development Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 04:30  |  60   |   |   

BEIJING, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 5,379 Li ONEs in January 2021, representing a 355.8% year-over-year increase and resulting in cumulative deliveries of 38,976 vehicles.

The Company also announced the establishment of a new research and development (“R&D”) center in Shanghai, China dedicated to the development of cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies. These technologies include high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging technologies, autonomous driving technologies, next generation intelligent cockpits, operating systems and computing platforms. This R&D center will have end-to-end development capabilities for new models. The R&D center has already started recruiting, and expects to ultimately house over 2,000 staff in the future.

“The abundant availability of top-notch talents with expertise in smart vehicles in Shanghai and its adjacent areas alongside rich supply chain resources made the city an ideal choice for our new R&D center,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto. “Its establishment will expedite our new model launches and the development of smart vehicle technologies as we aim to provide our users with increasingly advanced products and services.”

As of January 31, 2021, the Company had 60 retail stores covering 47 cities, and 121 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 89 cities. As the Company forges ahead with plans to meet the robust demand for Li ONEs, it will continue to strengthen its direct sales and servicing network and deepen market penetration.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li Auto Inc. Announces January 2021 Delivery Update and New Research and Development Center BEIJING, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 5,379 Li ONEs in January 2021, representing a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Li Auto Inc. Announces Safety Evaluation Results
11.01.21
Geely, Desert Gold, Li Auto – Unglaubliche Entwicklung!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
11
Li Auto, Tesla Konkurrent?