Oblong, Inc. to Move Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq Beginning February 12, 2021
Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), an award-winning leader in multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced it will be transferring its stock listing from the NYSE American market to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective February 11, 2021 after market close. Common shares of Oblong are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on Friday, February 12, 2021 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “OBLG.” In connection with the Nasdaq listing, all of the Company’s preferred shares are being converted to common shares, creating a more simplified capital structure.
With a key strategic partnership with Cisco and a strong portfolio of patents, Oblong’s technology platform serves its Fortune 500 enterprise customers by allowing team members to work together in person and remotely in a unique, multi-share collaborative environment. The Company’s flagship Mezzanine product suite allows participants to create a digital workspace where content streams can be simultaneously added, and arranged from any location, while allowing all participants to interact with the same content in its entirety in identical formats.
“We are very excited to list on the Nasdaq, which we believe is best suited for our business focus and investors,” said Peter Holst, CEO of Oblong. “In addition to joining other leading companies whose emphasis is on technology and innovation, we believe our evolution to the Nasdaq provides us different tools and services that help us connect with current and future shareholders. Being a transformational provider of collaboration experiences using multiple content streams, our next generation of visual and data collaboration solutions accelerate team decision-making, improve communication and significantly increase productivity. Mezzanine addresses a large and growing market, which has rapidly accelerated during the pandemic with the resulting demand for remote work solutions. As we expand to a hybrid cloud delivery powered by our pending Mezzanine SaaS offering, Oblong’s Nasdaq listing will help us deliver increased long-term value to our shareholders.”
About Oblong, Inc.
Oblong’s innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com.
