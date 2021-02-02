Oblong, Inc. to Move Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq Beginning February 12, 2021

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), an award-winning leader in multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced it will be transferring its stock listing from the NYSE American market to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective February 11, 2021 after market close. Common shares of Oblong are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on Friday, February 12, 2021 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “OBLG.” In connection with the Nasdaq listing, all of the Company’s preferred shares are being converted to common shares, creating a more simplified capital structure.

With a key strategic partnership with Cisco and a strong portfolio of patents, Oblong’s technology platform serves its Fortune 500 enterprise customers by allowing team members to work together in person and remotely in a unique, multi-share collaborative environment. The Company’s flagship Mezzanine product suite allows participants to create a digital workspace where content streams can be simultaneously added, and arranged from any location, while allowing all participants to interact with the same content in its entirety in identical formats.