 

Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to appoint Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport and founding partner of The Andretti Group to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”). As previously announced on October 28, 2020, the Company invested in PowerTap as part of its investment strategy in the hydrogen sector.

Second-generation auto racing legend Michael Andretti, the namesake of international racing enterprise Andretti Autosport, hung up his helmet in 2003 making the full-time transition from driver to business leader. Andretti leads his businesses with the same focus and determination he showed behind the wheel of a race car and has grown the Andretti Autosport brand to global recognition, boasting a championship pedigree.

Andretti is also a founding partner of Andretti Group, dating back to 1997. The Andretti Group family of companies has grown rapidly to include chain of over 100 Retail Fuel/Convenience Store/Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operations; Branded and Unbranded Wholesale Fuel operations; Trucking/Logistics operations; Card Lock/Fleet Fueling operations; and Full-Service Factory Authorized Maintenance operations. The enterprise operates and/or supplies facilities under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, 76, Circle K, Pacific Pride, and CFN brands, amongst others, in a geography spanning California, Oregon, and Washington.

Expectations are high when you enter the world of racing with a name like Andretti, and Michael Andretti has been raising the bar as a driver, team owner and businessman throughout his illustrious career. Andretti knows the importance of striving for excellence and pushes to move from good to great. He raises the bar and sets new standards. He knows what it takes to be a Champion.

The 1991 CART series champion retired from profession racing as the winningest driver in CART history with 42 victories. He is also second on the list of INDYCAR laps led, right behind his father, Mario Andretti, with 6,702. Additionally, Andretti has been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame (2008), the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame (2012) and was voted as one of CART’s most popular drivers.

Andretti commented, “I’m particularly excited about helping the company grow rapidly over the coming years and serving as an advisor for PowerTap. The proprietary PowerTap technology provides critical and unique advantage as the global energy transition is in full swing. I believe hydrogen could play a critical role in the future of both consumer transportation and motorsport.”

Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap Advisory Board VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to appoint Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti …

