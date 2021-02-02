 

Vifor Pharma to propose Dr Alexandre LeBeaut as Board member

Vifor Pharma today announced that the Board of Directors will propose Dr Alexandre LeBeaut for election to the Board at the next Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021.

Jacques Theurillat, Chairman of Vifor Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased to nominate Alexandre LeBeaut for election to the Vifor Pharma Group Board of Directors. Dr LeBeaut has broad experience in R&D, clinical development and research/medical affairs. He will optimally complement the Board to assess Vifor Pharma’s pipeline development and clinical programs aiming to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies.”

Alexandre LeBeaut was formerly Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice-President R&D at Ipsen Bioscience Inc. with more than 25 years of extensive global R&D experience in the biopharmaceutical industry including Schering-Plough, Novartis, Sanofi, Axcan Pharmaceuticals and Bluebird Bio. Alexandre is a French and US citizen and a pediatrician who holds a M.D. from Paris University. He is a member of the Board of Calypso Biotech.

After 25 years with Vifor Pharma and four years of service on the Board of Directors, Dr Gianni Zampieri has decided that he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting in 2021. “With his expertise and valuable insights, Gianni Zampieri has been instrumental in the strategic development of the company in various roles. Because of his profound strategic foresight he drove the development and the launch of Ferinject, which is now a blockbuster product for the company.” As CEO for Vifor Pharma he successfully managed the separation of the group and the IPO of Galenica. Gilbert Achermann has also decided to step down from the Board of Vifor Pharma and therefore does not stand for re-election. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our sincere gratitude to both Directors for their excellent and successful work for Vifor Pharma, and we wish them all the best for their private and professional future” said Jacques Theurillat.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.



