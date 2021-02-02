 

Celyad Oncology Announces February 2021 Conference Schedule

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following conferences in February 2021:

CAR-TCR Digital Summit Europe
Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. CET

SVB Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 4:20 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. ET / 10:20 p.m. – 10:50 p.m. CET
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Celyad Oncology website

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com

Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA




