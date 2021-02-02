 

Nyxoah and Vanderbilt University enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding next generation neurostimulation technologies to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 2nd February, 2021 – Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announces the Company has signed an exclusive license agreement with Vandebilt University, Nashville – TN, USA.
The agreement allows Nyxoah to further develop new neurostimulation technologies for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing conditions that were invented by Dr. David T. Kent. New treatments will focus, among others, on stimulating the ansa cervicalis, the efferent fiber of the glossopharyngeal nerve or nerves that innervate the palatoglossus and/or the palatopharyngeus muscle. Nyxoah will also work together with Vanderbilt University to continue prosecution of patent applications, which will give Nyxoah the exclusive right to use these new technologies once patents will be granted.
Nyxoah agreed to pay Vanderbilt an up-front fee as well as payments based on regulatory, development and commercialization milestones. Nyxoah also agreed to pay royalties on future product sales.
Under this agreement, Nyxoah shall develop a next generation neurostimulation-based solution to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the most common sleep disordered breathing condition, affecting almost 1 billion people globally1. Over the past decade, neurostimulation therapies, such as the proprietary Genio system developed and commercialized by Nyxoah, have proven their long-term efficacy in efficiently treating OSA patients.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, commented: “We are delighted to start collaborating  with Vanderbilt University, a worldwide recognized US university in this field of research, through this exclusive licensing agreement. This will open new horizons in the field of neurostimulation technologies, improving and expanding current treatment solutions for OSA patients, and will reinforce Nyxoah’s future pipeline. The upcoming collaboration with Dr. Kent at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, together with Nyxoah’s groundbreaking approach in neurostimulation and its collaboration with international key opinions leaders, will help Nyxoah strengthen its position as innovator offering patient-centered solutions.”

