 

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: Strong Demand in Second Half of 2020 Supports WACKER's Business Development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 07:00  |  100   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Wacker Chemie AG: Strong Demand in Second Half of 2020 Supports WACKER's Business Development

02.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • GROUP SALES OF €4.69 BILLION DOWN 5 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR
  • AT €665 MILLION, EBITDA 15 PERCENT LOWER VERSUS 2019, BUT ONLY 1 PERCENT LOWER WHEN ADJUSTED FOR PRIOR-YEAR SPECIAL INCOME
  • EBIT COMES IN AT AROUND €260 MILLION
  • NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO €200 MILLION IN 2020
  • NET CASH FLOW NEARLY QUADRUPLES TO AROUND €700 MILLION

Munich, February 2, 2021 - Wacker Chemie AG closed 2020 in line with its own expectations. According to preliminary figures, the Munich-based chemical group posted total sales of €4.69 billion in the reporting year. That was 5 percent less than in 2019 (€4.93 billion). Due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects, the company's sales contracted sharply in Q2 2020. WACKER regained some ground in Q3 and Q4, supported mainly by robust construction and polysilicon demand, but did not fully make up for that sales slump. WACKER's sales trend was slowed not only by somewhat lower volumes year over year, but also by price changes and exchange-rate effects.

The Group's preliminary EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) amounted to €665 million for 2020 (2019: €783 million), a decrease of 15 percent. The decline was chiefly due to special income in 2019. That year WACKER had booked, under cost of goods sold, €112.5 million in insurance compensation for the damage incurred following the incident at its Charleston (USA) plant in 2017. Adjusted for this income, the year-over-year decline in EBITDA was 1 percent.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) totaled €260 million (2019: €-536 million). This strong rise stemmed primarily from an impairment charge of €760 million that WACKER recognized on the carrying amount of its polysilicon production facilities in 2019. In 2020, depreciation and amortization totaled some €400 million (2019: €1.32 billion). Net income for 2020 amounted to €200 million (2019: €-630 million).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: Strong Demand in Second Half of 2020 Supports WACKER's Business Development DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Wacker Chemie AG: Strong Demand in Second Half of 2020 Supports WACKER's Business Development 02.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG gewinnt Sebastian Grabert als neuen Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per ...
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für 2020 veröffentlicht und starke Ergebnisse der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:14 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Kursgewinne - Anleger schalten wieder in Normalmodus
07:23 Uhr
Solarboom und gute Baunachfrage liefern Wacker Chemie Rückenwind
07:19 Uhr
DAX-FLASH: Dax vor der Rückkehr über 13 700 Punkte
07:10 Uhr
BAADER BANK belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: Gute Nachfrage im 2. Halbjahr 2020 stützt die Geschäftsentwicklung von WACKER (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: Gute Nachfrage im 2. Halbjahr 2020 stützt die Geschäftsentwicklung von WACKER
29.01.21
ROUNDUP: Siltronic mit gutem Jahresauftakt - Globalwafers-Offerte im Fokus
29.01.21
Starker Euro belastet Siltronic - Nachfrage sollte weiter anziehen
27.01.21
UBS belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
25.01.21
DZ BANK belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Kaufen'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
2.588
Wacker - die langfristige Erfolgsstory im MDAX!