Wacker Chemie AG: Strong Demand in Second Half of 2020 Supports WACKER's Business Development

02.02.2021 / 07:00

GROUP SALES OF €4.69 BILLION DOWN 5 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

AT €665 MILLION, EBITDA 15 PERCENT LOWER VERSUS 2019, BUT ONLY 1 PERCENT LOWER WHEN ADJUSTED FOR PRIOR-YEAR SPECIAL INCOME

EBIT COMES IN AT AROUND €260 MILLION

NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO €200 MILLION IN 2020

NET CASH FLOW NEARLY QUADRUPLES TO AROUND €700 MILLION

Munich, February 2, 2021 - Wacker Chemie AG closed 2020 in line with its own expectations. According to preliminary figures, the Munich-based chemical group posted total sales of €4.69 billion in the reporting year. That was 5 percent less than in 2019 (€4.93 billion). Due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects, the company's sales contracted sharply in Q2 2020. WACKER regained some ground in Q3 and Q4, supported mainly by robust construction and polysilicon demand, but did not fully make up for that sales slump. WACKER's sales trend was slowed not only by somewhat lower volumes year over year, but also by price changes and exchange-rate effects.

The Group's preliminary EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) amounted to €665 million for 2020 (2019: €783 million), a decrease of 15 percent. The decline was chiefly due to special income in 2019. That year WACKER had booked, under cost of goods sold, €112.5 million in insurance compensation for the damage incurred following the incident at its Charleston (USA) plant in 2017. Adjusted for this income, the year-over-year decline in EBITDA was 1 percent.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) totaled €260 million (2019: €-536 million). This strong rise stemmed primarily from an impairment charge of €760 million that WACKER recognized on the carrying amount of its polysilicon production facilities in 2019. In 2020, depreciation and amortization totaled some €400 million (2019: €1.32 billion). Net income for 2020 amounted to €200 million (2019: €-630 million).