 

Key information relating to the cash dividend proposed to be paid by Scatec ASA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 07:02  |  53   |   |   

Oslo, 2 February 2021: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 1.09 should be paid for 2020.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

  • Dividend amount: NOK 1.09 per share
  • Declared currency: NOK
  • Last day including right: 20 April 2021
  • Ex-date: 21 April 2021
  • Record date: 22 April 2021
  • Payment date: 7 May 2021
  • Date of approval: 20 April 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
tel: +47 950 38 364, ir@scatec.com

 About Scatec ASA:
 Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.




