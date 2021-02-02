 

WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 07:00  |  92   |   |   

WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs

Geneva – February 2, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that is has delivered microcontrollers from its MicroXsafe range to LEGIC Identsystems (“LEGIC”), a Swiss-based provider of a Security Platform for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications.

"We are proud to continue to work with LEGIC, a valued customer for the past six years, to develop highly secured microcontrollers. Our cooperation with LEGIC in the secure microcontroller range is a strong recognition of our unparalleled expertise in developing innovative products specifically designed to support our clients’ unique security requirements," said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

The MicroXsafe range contains microcontrollers based on the ARM SC300 core with crypto accelerators and 1 MB Flash and provides LEGIC with a very high level of security for their current security module that supports all globally relevant smartcard technologies such as LEGIC prime and advant, MIFARE, and HID iCLASS, as well as mobile applications implementing LEGIC neon files. The module’s high security requirements are fulfilled with the Common Criteria EAL5+ certified products of the MicroXsafe range, delivering mutual authentication, key diversification, and data encryption.

"Thanks to the dedication of WISeKey’s team in supporting us in the development of the secure code in their products, we have been able to successfully integrate these secure elements in one of our high runners in the LEGIC Security Platform," said Marcel Plüss, Vice President Innovation & Technology, LEGIC.

MicroXSafe products are part of the secure semiconductor portfolio of WISeKey.  For more information on WISeKey’s secure semiconductor products please visit: https://www.wisekey.com/products-services/secure-semiconductors/secure ....

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs Geneva – February 2, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors
19.01.21
WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work
13.01.21
WISeKey develops WISeToken utility token, a blockchain-based asset for drones and robots to secure IoT interactions (drone-to-drone or people-to-drone), recognize and trust each other
11.01.21
WISeKey’s WIShelter App Now Includes a Messaging Service Allowing Secure Mobile Communications Between Authenticated and Trusted Users
11.01.21
WISeKey Partners with ISMOsys to Broaden the Reach of Secure Semiconductors
06.01.21
WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on the blockchain to serve as an official proof for those who receive coronavirus vaccine

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
323
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?