 

Press news Biocartis Group NV New US Studies Demonstrate Idylla Allows Rapid First Assessment of Most Common EGFR Mutations Preceding Next-Generation Sequencing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 07:00  |  70   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: 2 February 2021, 07:00 CET

New US Studies Demonstrate Idylla Allows Rapid First Assessment of Most Common EGFR Mutations Preceding Next-Generation Sequencing

Mechelen, Belgium, 2 February 2021 - Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of two recent studies by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (‘MSKCC’, New York, US) on the use of Biocartis’ Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO1) as a rapid first-line testing method before using next-generation sequencing (NGS). Both studies conclude that Idylla EGFR testing enables rapid assessment of the most common EGFR mutations with low sample input, even on different sample types, without compromising subsequent more comprehensive NGS testing, which can be useful in cases where EGFR mutation results were negative and further testing is needed.

EGFR or ‘Epidermal growth factor receptor’ mutations are the second most common oncogenic driver in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The first study2 used a multi-test approach for rapid EGFR testing with the Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO1), followed by NGS. The study included 301 cytologic samples of which 218 were tested with the Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO), resulting in 24.3% (53/218 samples) that were EGFR-mutation positive. Concurrent NGS testing3 showed 96.2% concordance and improved to 98.7% after incorporation of manual review criteria4. This study concluded that Idylla testing allows for rapid and accurate determination of EGFR status with low sample input and different sample types, without compromising subsequent more comprehensive NGS testing in cases where further testing is needed.

In the second study5 with 1,249 samples, 98.57% (69/70) showed concordance with the reference methods. Of 1,179 clinical cases, 23.41% were EGFR positive by Idylla. Concurrent NGS6 testing showed concordance of 98.62% (788/799) and 98.50% (787/799) using MSKCC’s in-house and Idylla analysis pipelines, respectively7. The study concluded that a first assessment of the most common EGFR mutations can be performed rapidly with the Idylla platform, while, in cases where further testing would be needed, comprehensive NGS testing remains possible for the vast majority of samples, with high success. The average turnaround time for the Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO), from receipt of material to report sign-out, was within three days, even accounting for extra steps of extraction and library preparation in small samples.

11.01.21
Press news Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS MEETS 2020 KEY OBJECTIVES

17.11.20
10
Biocartis, eine vielversprechende Aktie?!