ENCAVIS AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage

02.02.2021
Corporate News

Encavis share:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage

Hamburg, February 2, 2021 - Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage of the SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV). In its initial rating, Hauck & Aufhäuser Institutional Research recommends the Encavis share as a 'hold' with a target price of EUR 23.00 per share.

Apart from Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking, Encavis AG is being rated by another eleven investment research providers. Ten out of eleven of these analysts have issued a very positive rating and given a recommendation of 'buy' or 'hold'.

An overview of further research coverages and information regarding the Encavis share can be found on:
https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research/
https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/share/



About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Further information can be found on www.encavis.com

 

Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
