 

IDEX Biometrics & Tongxin Microelectronics Collaboration Achieves Second China UnionPay Certification

Oslo, Norway, February 2, 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is pleased to announce that IDEX’s fingerprint sensor and Tongxin Microelectronics’ Co., Ltd (“TMC”) secure element (SE) have been included in a second biometric payment card certified by China UnionPay (CUP). The certified payment card, manufactured by Goldpac, is ready for volume production.

TMC is a leading SE supplier in China focused on the smart card industry and is partnering with IDEX to accelerate biometric smart card adoption. This successful certification  leverages the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

IDEX’s strategy is to partner with SE industry leaders, such as TMC, for providing solutions to all global card manufacturers. This ensures compatibility between the SE and IDEX’s biometric solutions and simplifies the card manufacturer’s development process.

“This second CUP certification continues the trend of increasing global adoption of biometric cards. Our collaboration with TMC will make this biometric payment card available to a broad range of card issuers which will increase the number of customers who have access to the technology,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

John Zou, Vice President at TMC added: “TMC and IDEX continue their leadership in the biometric smart card market with the only solutions to be certified by CUP . We are looking forward to further innovation and extending our advantage with IDEX’s next generation TrustedBio solution and the TMC THD89.”

About TMC

Tongxin Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (TMC) is a fabless chip design company focusing on smart cards and related technologies. It provides chip solutions covering mobile communications, financial payment, identification, information security and IOT that are widely used in SIM cards, M2M devices, financial IC cards, mobile payment cards, social security cards, city cards, health cards, residence cards, SE, mPOS controller, USB-Keys, contactless readers, wireless charging, smart lock etc., serving the global market.

Established at the end of 2001, TMC has engaged in its own core technology’s R&D, carrying out continuous innovation, won the first prize of National Scientific Progress once and hundreds of proprietary technologies. TMC is a wholly subsidiary of Unigroup Guoxin Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002049, “GUOXIN MICRO” for short), which is controlled by Tsinghua Unigroup. GUOXIN MICRO is one of the largest IC design listed companies. As the leading brand of security chip, relaying on Tsinghua Unigroup’s capital strength and Tsinghua University’s talent as well as technology accumulation, the company has been constantly refreshing its leading technology advantages, and becomes the most reliable industry partner with its high-performance chip products and services, and steps forward to the forefront of smart security chip technology.

For more information, visit www.tsinghuaic.com/english/.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




