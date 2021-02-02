 

DGAP-News Energy And Water Development Corp: In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energy And Water Development Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Energy And Water Development Corp: In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation

02.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation

Florida and Germany via NewMediaWire -- Under the banner The BlueTech Alliance, Energy And Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD) and ENVELON UG, a producer and engineering service provider for solar panels, have signed a comprehensive agreement for production of so-called Solar Powered Atmospheric Water Towers (eAWGT).

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c56a231d37a3c44a5e615d860ff86c52
Building-attached Atmosphere Water Generation Towers attached to industrial building, generating electricity and water for industrial processes.

The Solar Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Towers (eAWGT), a stand-alone but also building attached the Solar block, sizes 10 meters long wide, 8 meters high, and would be able to generate 10,000 Liters of water per day, completely independent of use of ground water or fossil fuels.

According to the World Water Council, the tripling of the world's population in the 20th century increased the use of renewable water resources six-fold. This growth and the increased industrialization and urbanization, has resulted as an increasing demand for water, even in developed and high income countries, which tend to use more water for energy generation and industry, for example the water supply for Tesla's upcoming factory in Germany, which has been a topic of concern for some residents of nearby communities and for TESLA itself. The eAWGT represents an immediate and sustainable solution for the water crisis in the manufacturing industry and we are pleased to find a partner in Germany that provides the know-how and technology for solar energy generation, Ralph Hofmeier - CEO of EAWD stated. This alliance helps us to further develop our products and to deliver the requested volume of water and energy generation products for the worldwide demand, Mr. Hofmeier concluded.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Energy And Water Development Corp: In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation DGAP-News: Energy And Water Development Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Energy And Water Development Corp: In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation 02.02.2021 / 08:00 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG gewinnt Sebastian Grabert als neuen Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per ...
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für 2020 veröffentlicht und starke Ergebnisse der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...