Energy And Water Development Corp: In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation 02.02.2021 / 08:00

Florida and Germany via NewMediaWire -- Under the banner The BlueTech Alliance, Energy And Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD) and ENVELON UG, a producer and engineering service provider for solar panels, have signed a comprehensive agreement for production of so-called Solar Powered Atmospheric Water Towers (eAWGT).

Building-attached Atmosphere Water Generation Towers attached to industrial building, generating electricity and water for industrial processes.

The Solar Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Towers (eAWGT), a stand-alone but also building attached the Solar block, sizes 10 meters long wide, 8 meters high, and would be able to generate 10,000 Liters of water per day, completely independent of use of ground water or fossil fuels.



According to the World Water Council, the tripling of the world's population in the 20th century increased the use of renewable water resources six-fold. This growth and the increased industrialization and urbanization, has resulted as an increasing demand for water, even in developed and high income countries, which tend to use more water for energy generation and industry, for example the water supply for Tesla's upcoming factory in Germany, which has been a topic of concern for some residents of nearby communities and for TESLA itself. The eAWGT represents an immediate and sustainable solution for the water crisis in the manufacturing industry and we are pleased to find a partner in Germany that provides the know-how and technology for solar energy generation, Ralph Hofmeier - CEO of EAWD stated. This alliance helps us to further develop our products and to deliver the requested volume of water and energy generation products for the worldwide demand, Mr. Hofmeier concluded.