Novacyt’s existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 portfolio remains highly accurate in detecting all published SARS-CoV-2 variants. The launch of the new SNPsig portfolio complements and expands the Company’s offering into the rapidly evolving requirement for PCR genotyping of variants.

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of a new and innovative portfolio of assays (under the brand name SNPsig) to aid the diagnosis of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

As noted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants emerged in late 2020. The three most notable variants were originally identified by their reporting origin, the UK (20I/501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7), South Africa (20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351) and Brazil (20J/501Y.V3 or B.1.1.28) but are now prevalent globally1. The emergence of these variants has been reported across Europe, in 32 US states2, Japan, Africa and Latin America and is expected to significantly impact the clinical care of individual patients, local community disease control and national epidemiological strategies3, due to suggested evidence that these variants are associated with an increase in mortality and transmission4.

The tracking of variants could also contribute to the effectiveness of vaccination efforts, especially if, as described in recent publications, the emergence of variants may have an impact on vaccine efficaciousness5. The SNPsig assays offer the ability to track variants on-site and to generate a result in hours, compared to the current approach of next generation sequencing, which is typically constrained by limited capacity, cost and an off-site multi-day turnaround.

Novacyt’s bioinformatics surveillance group has worked with a global network of virologists tracking variants to identify the mutations, or Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), critical to each variant. From this analysis, Novacyt has developed and patented the SNPsig portfolio, which is one of the first commercially available for variant detection. The first three SNPsig assays, launched today, enable the identification of the non-variant virus and the UK, South Africa or Brazil variants, as well as any variant carrying the N501Y mutation.