 

Novacyt S.A.  Launch of PCR Genotyping Assay Portfolio to Detect COVID-19 Variants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 08:00  |  64   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of a new and innovative portfolio of assays (under the brand name SNPsig) to aid the diagnosis of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Novacyt’s existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 portfolio remains highly accurate in detecting all published SARS-CoV-2 variants. The launch of the new SNPsig portfolio complements and expands the Company’s offering into the rapidly evolving requirement for PCR genotyping of variants.

As noted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants emerged in late 2020. The three most notable variants were originally identified by their reporting origin, the UK (20I/501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7), South Africa (20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351) and Brazil (20J/501Y.V3 or B.1.1.28) but are now prevalent globally1. The emergence of these variants has been reported across Europe, in 32 US states2, Japan, Africa and Latin America and is expected to significantly impact the clinical care of individual patients, local community disease control and national epidemiological strategies3, due to suggested evidence that these variants are associated with an increase in mortality and transmission4.

The tracking of variants could also contribute to the effectiveness of vaccination efforts, especially if, as described in recent publications, the emergence of variants may have an impact on vaccine efficaciousness5. The SNPsig assays offer the ability to track variants on-site and to generate a result in hours, compared to the current approach of next generation sequencing, which is typically constrained by limited capacity, cost and an off-site multi-day turnaround.

Novacyt’s bioinformatics surveillance group has worked with a global network of virologists tracking variants to identify the mutations, or Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), critical to each variant. From this analysis, Novacyt has developed and patented the SNPsig portfolio, which is one of the first commercially available for variant detection. The first three SNPsig assays, launched today, enable the identification of the non-variant virus and the UK, South Africa or Brazil variants, as well as any variant carrying the N501Y mutation.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novacyt S.A.  Launch of PCR Genotyping Assay Portfolio to Detect COVID-19 Variants Regulatory News: Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of a new and innovative portfolio of assays (under the brand name …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
05.01.21
Novacyt S.A.:  Executive Management and Proposed Board Changes

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
31
Novacyt erhält FDA Genehmigung für Concid 19 Test
30.03.20
52
Eine der ersten Zika Virentests weltweit