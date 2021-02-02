 

Accenture Acquires Businet System to Help Clients Deliver Personalized and Seamless Cloud-Based Ecommerce Experiences at Speed and Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Businet System, a leader in developing and operating Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based ecommerce sites in Japan, with a proprietary order management system (OMS) for the apparel and retail industries.

Businet Systems is now part of Accenture Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

As the world of ecommerce has fundamentally shifted, companies are looking for a customized and personalized experience for their customers powered by technology. Accenture’s breadth of technological capabilities together with human ingenuity combined with Businet System’s industry ecommerce capabilities will be a winning formula for clients. Businet System’s 40 employees will join Accenture Interactive in Japan. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Every investment we make is an investment in our clients’ future success,” said Brian Whipple, CEO, Accenture Interactive. “The acquisition of Businet System further underscores our commitment to helping our clients navigate the complexities of digital commerce today, which will continue to be of utmost importance for our clients’ growth.”

Since its founding in 1999, Businet System has developed and operated ecommerce sites for more than 60 companies mainly within the domestic apparel and retail industries. Businet System’s proprietary OMS works seamlessly with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and has been implemented at clients across industries.

Accenture Japan Market Unit lead, Atsushi Egawa said, "As COVID-19 continues to drive lifestyle changes in Japan, consumer purchasing behavior is undergoing a major shift. To better understand consumer needs and gain a competitive advantage, retailers need to provide more personalized experiences by digitizing the customer interface across a variety of devices. Through the acquisition of Businet System, Accenture is strengthening its ecommerce services, from strategy to system design, development and operation, to help our clients grow their businesses."

Combined with Accenture’s broader global ecosystem, including its long-standing strategic relationship with Salesforce, this acquisition will help clients reimagine their ecommerce business around delivering exceptional experiences for their customers.

Businet System CEO Akio Nakada said, "As digital technology becomes more and more embedded in our lives, consumers are demanding more convenience and a more personalized experience. As a result, agility, efficiency and overall a better experience for consumers is driving companies to bring ecommerce, one of their most important digital touchpoints, in-house. With the entire market at a major turning point, we are confident that we can help our clients continue to grow by combining our 20-year track record of building and operating ecommerce sites with Accenture's experience-driven capabilities."

