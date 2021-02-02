 

Tiziana Reports Positive Data from the Clinical Study of Nasal Administration with Foralumab, its proprietary fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in COVID-19 Patients in Brazil

  • Since the anti-inflammatory effect of the nasally administered Foralumab is through the modulation of the immune system and not by directly targeting COVID-19, this therapeutic approach might also be useful for newly identified Covid-19 variants in UK, South Africa and Brazil.
  • Foralumab is also the first monoclonal antibody that can be dosed nasally or orally due to its ability to effect systemic immunity via the epithelial lining of the nose, respiratory tract and gut.
  • The direct delivery of Foralumab to the nasal passage and respiratory tract rapidly suppresses lung inflammation, as evident from the CT scans. The treatment also improved the senses of smell and taste in treated patients. The nasal administration of Foralumab can be done at home by patients.
  • The positive effects of the treatment are also supported by the data indicating a trend toward greater reduction in systemic biomarkers of inflammation, such as the levels of Interleukins-6 (“IL-6”) and c-reactive protein (“CRP”) in blood samples of Foralumab treated patients as compared to those in the control cohort.        

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, reports positive data from the exploratory clinical study in Brazil investigating nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary anti-CD3 human monoclonal antibody, either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone (“Dexa”) in COVID-19 patients. The clinical study was completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA), and INTRIALS, a full-service Latin American CRO based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recent studies suggest that the pathogenesis of COVID-19 includes an abnormal host response or overreaction of the immune system in patients. It should also be noted that obesity is also one of the risk factors for COVID-19, and data from obese subjects have shown that levels of circulating T regulatory cells (“Tregs”) are depleted in obese patients compared with those in lean patients[1]. Consequently, there is a higher state of inflammation and insulin resistance, which results in local production of high levels of inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and free radicals locally that cause severe damage to the lungs and other organs. Therefore, nasal treatment with Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 mAb, to modulate the immune system and to stimulate Tregs is a scientifically logical approach for the treatment of COVID-19. Foralumab is also the only monoclonal antibody that can be dosed nasally or orally due to its ability to effect systemic immunity via the epithelial lining of the nose, respiratory tract and gut. This study served as proof of concept for Foralumab’s unique method of delivery as well as its safety and efficacy as a potent systemic anti-inflammatory therapeutic.

