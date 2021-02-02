 

Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with pMDI Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 08:00  |  83   |   |   

Primary and secondary lung function endpoints met

Results support twice-daily dosing

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces positive Phase 2 data with a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”).

Ensifentrine delivered by pMDI met all of the primary and secondary lung function endpoints in the 7 day, Phase 2 clinical trial. The magnitude of improvement in lung function was dose-ordered and highly statistically significant at peak and over the 12-hour dosing interval compared with placebo, and supports twice-daily dosing of ensifentrine via pMDI for the treatment of COPD.

Highlights

  • Primary endpoint met at all doses: highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in lung function as measured by peak forced expiratory volume in one second (“FEV1”)1 measured over 4 hours post-dose, compared to placebo after 7 days of treatment. Improvements in peak FEV1 corrected for placebo were 205 mL (p<0.0001) for the 300 mg dose, 277 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 mg dose, and 326 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 mg dose.
  • Secondary lung function endpoints met: results support twice-daily dosing.

    Statistically significant improvements in average FEV1 over 12 hours corrected for placebo (average FEV1 AUC (0-12hr)2) were 120 mL (p=0.0018) for the 300 mg dose, 187 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 mg dose, and 197 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 mg dose.

    Statistically significant improvements in morning trough FEV1 corrected for placebo were 46 mL (not significant) for the 300 mg dose, 80 mL (p=0.0115) for the 1000 mg dose, and 110 mL (p=0.0066) for the 3000 mg dose.

    Statistically significant improvements in average FEV1 over 4 hours corrected for placebo (average FEV1 AUC (0-4hr)2) were 178 mL (p<0.0001) for the 300 mg dose, 256 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 mg dose, and 301 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 mg dose.
  • Ensifentrine pMDI formulation was well tolerated at each dose with an adverse event profile similar to placebo.

“Demonstrating this magnitude of improvement in lung function is exciting,” said Dave Singh, M.D., Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Respiratory Medicine, Medicines Evaluation Unit, University of Manchester, and Investigator in the study. “Combined with ensifentrine’s unique dual mechanism of action and favorable efficacy and safety profile already demonstrated in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials via nebulizer and dry powder inhaler (“DPI”), these data strengthen its potential as a novel therapeutic for COPD.”

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with pMDI Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD Primary and secondary lung function endpoints met Results support twice-daily dosing LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Verona Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pilot Study of pMDI Ensifentrine in U.S. Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
05.01.21
Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference