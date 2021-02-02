 

The Election Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Director's of Castellum

Castellum has been informed of the Election Committee's proposal to the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee, represented by a majority consisting of Patrik Essehorn, Magnus Strömer and Christina Tillman, propose that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven Board members and that Per Berggren, Christina Karlsson Kazeem, Zdravko Markovski and Joacim Sjöberg shall be re-elected as Board members. Furthermore, Rutger Arnhult, Anna Kinberg Batra and Anna-Karin Celsing are nominated as new Board members. Rutger Arnhult is nominated as new Chairman of the Board.

The Election Committee believes that the suggested Board members will constitute a strong Board with wide and deep knowledge in practises highly relevant for Castellum's business operations. It is the Election Committee's belief that the Board of Directors will create durable long-term values for the shareholders of Castellum. Moreover, the proposed composition represents both versatility and diversity, including an even gender distribution.

Board members proposed for new election by the majority of the Election Committee

Rutger Arnhult, born in 1967, holds a master's degree in economics from Lund University and has extensive experience and expertise within the real estate industry. Rutger Arnhult is currently Chairman of M2 Asset Management AB, CEO of Klövern AB (publ) and Board member in Corem AB (publ) and Klövern AB (publ).

"Castellum has been a large holding in my investment portfolio for a long time, and the time has now come for me to hand over my assignments in Klövern and Corem. Today these companies are self-going and I believe I can contribute the best where I am needed the most, which is within Castellum. Castellum will be my full focus from now on, and I am very excited to lead the superb team that is the Board of Directors", says Rutger Arnhult.

Anna Kinberg Batra, born in 1970, holds a degree from the Stockholm School of Economics and has broad political experience, from the municipal level to the international level, including as Chair of the Swedish Parliament's Finance Committee and Chairwoman of the Swedish Moderate Coalition Party. Today, she works with entrepreneurship and social development as, among other things, Chair of Soltech Energy, Board member of Carasent, SJR and Swedish Space Corporation, Investigator of the Swedish State's role on the digital payment market as well as columnist in Dagens Industri. Batra has previously been a Board member of Avanza Pension, Collector and Fryshuset, co-founder of the talent network Nova, advisor to SSE Business lab, consultant at Prime PR and Chief Information Officer at the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

