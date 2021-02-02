 

Veolia's stake in Suez is neither for sale nor for trade.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 08:30  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE):

During the board of directors meeting on Monday February 1, the directors of Veolia unanimously reaffirmed their refusal to sell or exchange, directly or indirectly, the 29.9% that Veolia owns in the capital of Suez, and their determination to carry out their merger project between Veolia and Suez.

Any rumor to the contrary is misleading and does not reflect the intentions of either Veolia or any of its directors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 20,40€
Hebel 9,55
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,90€
Hebel 8,45
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Veolia remains open to discussions with the Board of Directors of Suez on Veolia’s merger project as detailed in its communication of January 7.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia's stake in Suez is neither for sale nor for trade. Regulatory News: Veolia (Paris:VIE): During the board of directors meeting on Monday February 1, the directors of Veolia unanimously reaffirmed their refusal to sell or exchange, directly or indirectly, the 29.9% that Veolia owns in the capital of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
17.01.21
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
15.01.21
Veolia Environnement: Decision of the Paris Judicial Tribunal
12.01.21
Veolia Environnement SA: Pre Stabilisation Notice
11.01.21
Veolia successfully issues a 6-year bond with a negative yield
08.01.21
Veolia Environnement: Release of the First Supplement to the Base Prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” Programme
08.01.21
Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
08.01.21
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
07.01.21
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
663
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF