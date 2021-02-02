 

DGAP-DD Dermapharm Holding SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2021 / 08:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hilde
Last name(s): Neumeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.53418 EUR 29267.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.5342 EUR 29267.0900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64431  02.02.2021 



