 

SUCDEN FINANCIAL Selects LISA Clearing Engine From ATEO Finance As Its Middle-Office Platform

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO Finance, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for the listed derivatives space, is proud to announce that SUCDEN FINANCIAL, a leading global multi-asset execution and clearing provider, has selected ATEO's LISA Clearing Engine, as its middle-office platform.

The LISA Clearing Engine provides off-the-shelf connectivity, not only to all major clearing houses but the entire ETD eco-system, including execution platforms, major clearers as well as third party clearing and confirmation systems. LISA Clearing Engine also delivers a unique set of advanced clearing features.

David Romeo, ATEO's Managing Director, said: "We are extremely pleased to confirm that SUCDEN FINANCIAL is now live with our Lisa Clearing Engine middle-office platform. This is the result of a very thorough selection process and fast-track implementation. With five out of the nine category-one firms on London Metal Exchange (LME) now using our products, ATEO is clearly positioned as the undisputed leading provider of clearing platforms for commodities."

Gavin Parker, SUCDEN FINANCIAL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are delighted with Lisa Clearing Engine, which provides connectivity to all our clearing partners and improves operational efficiency.  We worked closely with ATEO, who swiftly adapted their solution to match our specific requirements and cover our extensive range of markets."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers Post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivative industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, real-time risk management tools and Clearing and matching system with extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on Ateo technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business through years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service.

For more information please visit www.ateofinance.com or contact us at:
sales@ateofinance.com
+44 77 17 895 235      (UK)
+1 312 656 6109         (US)

ABOUT SUCDEN FINANCIAL

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

Visit Sucden Financial on LinkedIn, Twitter @SucdenFinancial, or sucdenfinancial.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320234/ateo_Logo.jpg



