 

Recent Verizon/Crown Castle Agreement Bodes Well for Digital Locations

The agreement to add 15,000 small cell sites validates the Company’s business plan to focus on enabling small cell networks in the “last square mile” to deliver true 5G service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (DLOC), a developer of 5G small cell sites for the 5G revolution, today commented that the agreement between Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) to add 15,000 small cell sites over the next 4 years validates its business plan to focus on enabling small cell networks in the “last square mile” to deliver true high speed 5G service.

High frequency 5G signals, also known as millimeter wave (mmWave) signals, cannot travel farther than 100 meters. As a result, without antennas spaced every few hundred feet apart, 5G killer apps such as holographic gaming, remote surgery and self-driving cars are simply not possible.

“The recent agreement between Crowne Castle and Verizon represents a clear indication of the growing market need to develop many small cells required to truly offer 5G mmWave coverage,” said Bill Beifuss, President of Digital Locations. “The field is white and ready to harvest for companies such as Digital Locations that are focused on developing the “last square mile” of 5G coverage needed by the large carriers such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Mr. Beifuss continued, “We plan to lay the groundwork by entering into agreements with property owners offering sites that are most likely to be needed for 5G small cell site development in the near-future. Site assessment and site acquisition is an expensive and time-consuming process for the large carriers and Digital Locations aims to reduce the time and expense to market to capitalize on this exciting growth opportunity.”

Mr. Beifuss concluded, “It is estimated that 1 million new 5G small cells will be needed throughout the country to actually deliver the 5G experience and applications that wireless carriers have been advertising about. However, we have targeted the last square mile as the bull’s eye opportunity. Every community or concentrated area of mobile wireless users will need at least 20 small cell sites to cover a square mile. That is our focus.”

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Our goal is to become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com 

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:
communications@digitallocations.com
(805) 456-7000




