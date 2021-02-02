CONTINUED BUSINESS EXPANSION IN NORWAY, AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues expanding its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay attracting more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, again in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is KBD (Kasse & Butikkdata) AS, a leading Norwegian POS provider.



- I am spearheading Westpay’s efforts in Norway, and to me this is once more excellent news. KBD is a premiere POS supplier to small and medium sized businesses, and together we will make an impact on the market big time. This is an important step in our growth in Norway. Our ambition is obviously high, and I am looking forward to an exciting journey, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.