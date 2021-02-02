 

CONTINUED BUSINESS EXPANSION IN NORWAY, AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 09:10  |  40   |   |   

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues expanding its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay attracting more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, again in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is KBD (Kasse & Butikkdata) AS, a leading Norwegian POS provider.

I am spearheading Westpay’s efforts in Norway, and to me this is once more excellent news. KBD is a premiere POS supplier to small and medium sized businesses, and together we will make an impact on the market big time. This is an important step in our growth in Norway. Our ambition is obviously high, and I am looking forward to an exciting journey, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.

KBD is a leading provider of point-of-sales solutions in Norway. The company has a nationwide distribution network throughout Norway. KBD is the exclusive distributor of Casio POS products in Norway. 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONTINUED BUSINESS EXPANSION IN NORWAY, AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues expanding its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay attracting more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, again in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS REACH IN NORWAY AND SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER