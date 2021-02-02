 

EANS-News AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S records robust growth and significant increase in revenue and EBITDA

Quarterly Report

Leoben - AT&S records robust growth and significant increase in revenue and
EBITDA


* Demand for ABF substrates continues unabated
* Successful ramp-up in Chongqing I contributes significantly to revenue and
earnings growth
* Demand for module printed circuit boards supports positive business
development
* 9M revenue with EUR 883.8 million on record level, EBITDA margin improves from
20.8 % to 21.1%.
* Outlook 2020/21: Revenue increase of +17 to 19% (previously 15%), EBITDA
margin in the range from 20 to 22%


Leoben, 2 February 2021 - Defying the current crisis, AT&S reported the highest
quarterly revenue ever generated in the third quarter. This development was
promoted by the acceleration of digitalisation due to the pandemic, which is
boosting demand for high-end interconnect solutions. This applies in particular
to devices, which are crucial to mobile and connected working, such as
notebooks, or to infrastructure, for example broadband. AT&S is also actively
involved in 5G solutions for end devices as well as base stations. Industry 4.0,
with its connected machines, the Internet of Things and autonomous driving also
require high-end technologies offered by AT&S. The transfer, processing and
storage of growing data volumes and processes require powerful printed circuit
boards and IC substrates.

"The corona pandemic has caused a digitalisation boost in many areas of life. In
nearly all countries, data traffic has massively increased, strengthening, among
other things, demand for ABF substrates. Due to these developments, we assume
that the markets in all our business segments will continue to grow in the
future. We are currently massively expanding capacities and have thus created
the basis for participating even more strongly in this growth and for a
significant expansion of our market position in the area of ABF substrates. In
addition, we successfully delivered the first orders for module printed circuit
boards and generated revenue in the double-digit million range," says CEO
Andreas Gerstenmayer.

AT&S increased consolidated revenue by 17.3% to EUR 883.8 million in the first
three quarters of the financial year (PY: EUR 753.2 million). The successful
