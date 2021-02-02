--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly ReportLeoben - AT&S records robust growth and significant increase in revenue andEBITDA* Demand for ABF substrates continues unabated* Successful ramp-up in Chongqing I contributes significantly to revenue andearnings growth* Demand for module printed circuit boards supports positive businessdevelopment* 9M revenue with EUR 883.8 million on record level, EBITDA margin improves from20.8 % to 21.1%.* Outlook 2020/21: Revenue increase of +17 to 19% (previously 15%), EBITDAmargin in the range from 20 to 22%Leoben, 2 February 2021 - Defying the current crisis, AT&S reported the highestquarterly revenue ever generated in the third quarter. This development waspromoted by the acceleration of digitalisation due to the pandemic, which isboosting demand for high-end interconnect solutions. This applies in particularto devices, which are crucial to mobile and connected working, such asnotebooks, or to infrastructure, for example broadband. AT&S is also activelyinvolved in 5G solutions for end devices as well as base stations. Industry 4.0,with its connected machines, the Internet of Things and autonomous driving alsorequire high-end technologies offered by AT&S. The transfer, processing andstorage of growing data volumes and processes require powerful printed circuitboards and IC substrates."The corona pandemic has caused a digitalisation boost in many areas of life. Innearly all countries, data traffic has massively increased, strengthening, amongother things, demand for ABF substrates. Due to these developments, we assumethat the markets in all our business segments will continue to grow in thefuture. We are currently massively expanding capacities and have thus createdthe basis for participating even more strongly in this growth and for asignificant expansion of our market position in the area of ABF substrates. Inaddition, we successfully delivered the first orders for module printed circuitboards and generated revenue in the double-digit million range," says CEOAndreas Gerstenmayer.AT&S increased consolidated revenue by 17.3% to EUR 883.8 million in the firstthree quarters of the financial year (PY: EUR 753.2 million). The successful