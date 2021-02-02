DGAP-News: Scenic Biotech BV / Key word(s): Personnel Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman 02.02.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman

- Dr. Philippe Dro brings entrepreneurial expertise and biotech, medtech and pharma industry experience

- Successful serial entrepreneur with track record of growing companies, notably for Themis and Glycovaxyn

- Joins at a key juncture in Scenic Biotech's strategic growth, building its pipeline of genetic modifier drug candidates

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2 February, 2021 - Scenic Biotech BV ("Scenic"), a pioneer in the discovery of genetic modifiers to enable the development of disease modifying therapeutics for rare genetic disorders and other devastating illnesses, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Philippe Dro as its independent Chairman. A highly experienced entrepreneur, he replaces Dr. Ulrich Grau who retires from the Board of Directors.

Swiss-based Dr Dro is trained in industrial pharmacy and finance. He has built a successful career in the European biotech and medtech sectors, serving on the boards of several startup and scaleups, initiating and executing notable strategic transactions. Alongside his role as Chairman of Scenic, he also serves as Chairman of Luciole Medical AG (Switzerland).

Dr. Dro's most recent experience has been in the vaccine sector; as Board member and CBO of Themis Biosciences (Austria), through to its sale to Merck & Co (MSD outside of the USA) in 2020; and as CEO and member of the Supervisory Board of GlycoVaxyn AG (Switzerland), leading it through to its acquisition by GSK. Before that, he led Endoart S.A. (Switzerland), a medtech company, as CEO and Chairman of the Board through a successful turnaround of the company leading to its acquisition by Allergan. As member of the founding team, he also worked at Axovan, a GPCR biotech which was acquired by Actelion in 2003. His earlier career experience in the pharmaceutical industry included managerial positions at Novartis, SkyePharma and Antares Pharma.