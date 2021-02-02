 

DGAP-News Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 09:30  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Scenic Biotech BV / Key word(s): Personnel
Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman

02.02.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman

- Dr. Philippe Dro brings entrepreneurial expertise and biotech, medtech and pharma industry experience

- Successful serial entrepreneur with track record of growing companies, notably for Themis and Glycovaxyn

- Joins at a key juncture in Scenic Biotech's strategic growth, building its pipeline of genetic modifier drug candidates

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2 February, 2021 - Scenic Biotech BV ("Scenic"), a pioneer in the discovery of genetic modifiers to enable the development of disease modifying therapeutics for rare genetic disorders and other devastating illnesses, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Philippe Dro as its independent Chairman. A highly experienced entrepreneur, he replaces Dr. Ulrich Grau who retires from the Board of Directors.

Swiss-based Dr Dro is trained in industrial pharmacy and finance. He has built a successful career in the European biotech and medtech sectors, serving on the boards of several startup and scaleups, initiating and executing notable strategic transactions. Alongside his role as Chairman of Scenic, he also serves as Chairman of Luciole Medical AG (Switzerland).

Dr. Dro's most recent experience has been in the vaccine sector; as Board member and CBO of Themis Biosciences (Austria), through to its sale to Merck & Co (MSD outside of the USA) in 2020; and as CEO and member of the Supervisory Board of GlycoVaxyn AG (Switzerland), leading it through to its acquisition by GSK. Before that, he led Endoart S.A. (Switzerland), a medtech company, as CEO and Chairman of the Board through a successful turnaround of the company leading to its acquisition by Allergan. As member of the founding team, he also worked at Axovan, a GPCR biotech which was acquired by Actelion in 2003. His earlier career experience in the pharmaceutical industry included managerial positions at Novartis, SkyePharma and Antares Pharma.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman DGAP-News: Scenic Biotech BV / Key word(s): Personnel Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman 02.02.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten belastet Konzernergebnis im Jahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für 2020 veröffentlicht und starke Ergebnisse der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...