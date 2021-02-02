 

Philips introduces ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation to advance minimally-invasive spine procedures

February 2, 2021

  • Industry-first image-guided therapy solution combines imaging and augmented reality navigation into one system in the Hybrid Operating Room
  • Unique 3D visualization technology – fully integrated in Philips’ Azurion platform – provides live feedback for accurate spine procedures
  • Intra-operative guidance has been shown to increase clinical accuracy, with patients subject to fewer revision surgeries compared to the current standard of care [1,2]

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation, an industry-first solution to advance minimally-invasive spine procedures in the Hybrid Operating Room, such as Philips’ Hybrid Suite. By combining superb 2D and 3D visualizations at low X-ray dose [3] with 3D augmented reality (AR), the unique solution provides live intra-operative visual feedback to support accurate placement of pedicle screws during spinal fusion procedures. During such procedures, two or more vertebrae in the spine are permanently connected to help improve stability, correct a deformity, or reduce pain. The solution is fully integrated into the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform, supporting efficient workflow with intra-procedural navigation and verification for accurate screw placement and reducing the need for post-operative CT scans.

Spine conditions can have a significant impact on quality of life and well-being, with severe cases leaving patients unable to walk or even move from their beds. Treatment is typically complex and delicate, with surgeons required to take particular care to avoid fragile neurological and vascular structures that are close to the spine. By taking a minimally-invasive approach to spine surgery, patients can benefit from reduced postoperative pain, shortened hospital stays, reduced blood loss, and minimized soft tissue damage and scar tissue [4]. In addition, the intra-operative image guidance provided by solutions such as ClarifEye increases clinical accuracy, with patients subject to fewer revision surgeries compared to the current standard of care [1,2].

