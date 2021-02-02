NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Guernsey, 2 February 2021

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has purchased 3,710 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €5.88 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")

Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,124 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 42,956 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares of the Company;



Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 787 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in 209,181 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;



Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 956 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 37,253 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;



Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 843 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 20,993 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:



