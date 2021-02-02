 

Volta Finance Limited Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 09:45  |  54   |   |   

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 2 February 2021

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has purchased 3,710 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €5.88 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.     

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")  

  • Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,124 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 42,956 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 787 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in  209,181 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 956 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 37,253 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 843 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 20,993 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;

             

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:


 

 1.   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volta Finance Limited Director/PDMR Shareholding Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS) Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value(s) as at 31 December 2020